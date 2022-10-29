Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office looking for missing child

Lonquelle Perdue- Screws
Lonquelle Perdue- Screws(wrdw)
By Maria Sellers
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing child.

Lonquelle Perdue-Screws, 9 years old, was last seen wearing a burgundy hoodie, black shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an Avengers backpack.

He has been missing from the 3100 block of Willow Creek Road since Friday, October 28 around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Lonquelle is about 4 feet, 1 inches tall and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information concerning Lonquelle’s whereabouts should contact any investigator at the the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080. You can also contact Investigator Ananias Reese at (706) 821-1451.

