Here’s what to expect from North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - In North Augusta, the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee has returned from a two-year hiatus.

The event is only on Saturday, according to the North Augusta Parks and Rec.

Here’s what you can expect from the event. Concerts have been happening since Wednesday, and the band Easily Amused wrapped up the three-day concert series leading up to the big day.

We caught up with folks getting ready for the day many have been waiting for.

For weeks a white banner and signs with jack-o-lantern faces have been lining Georgia Avenue.

Pretty soon, thousands of people will line the street.

“You’ll have vendors all the way up Georgia Avenue up to the end of First Baptist and Grace United Methodist Church. And then you have in the center is where they walk down, and there’s just one humongous crowd of people in the center,” said Rick Meyer, North Augusta parks, recreation, and tourism director.

Meyer expects to see anywhere from 15 to 20,000 people, if not more, downtown.

“It’s almost like brand new. This started out as a small hometown festival 36 years. It’s just a great community event. It brings people together,” he said.

Bringing people together for a festival like this doesn’t happen overnight, and after two years without one, people are ready to be back.

“Can’t wait. I mean they were so disappointed, obviously, everybody knew that we couldn’t in 20, and in 2021, we went back and forth about whether or not and just had to make a decision,” said Meyer.

You can expect a variety of vendors, more than 150 with crafts and 20 with food, bringing more foot traffic to the area.

“It’s special for a community like North Augusta where you are a residential community, you’re a one high school town. You’ve got that small town feel, and then you have an event like this that’s grown to where it’s almost got big town atmosphere,” he said.

An atmosphere Meyer says he will never take for granted.

“I think COVID taught a lot of people a lot of lessons, and this is a classic example. When you can put on an event, and have it in your backyard, you don’t have to go to Atlanta or a bigger city to find the kind of crafts that’ll be on the streets. It’s all brought right here to you,” he said.

These free concerts will continue throughout Saturday. You can come out to hear names like Garrett Hicks and Joe Nichols, all while checking out the crafts, food, and rides over on Georgia Avenue. The road is already shut down but should reopen at midnight Sunday.

