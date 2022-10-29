Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It will be a cloudy weekend in the CSRA, but we should stay dry on Saturday, before showers become a real possibility on Sunday into Monday. As a result of the cloud cover and a cool northeasterly breeze, high temperatures will be 8 to 10 degrees below average Saturday and Sunday. The same clouds will keep temperatures from dropping much at night, so expect mild conditions for your Saturday and Sunday night plans.

First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has a look at the weekend forecast for Augusta, Aiken, Columbia County, Fort Gordon and all of the CSRA.

Saturday looks mostly dry, but cloudy skies will be overhead. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out, but keep outdoor plans. Temperatures will slowly climb from the 50s in the morning into the middle 60s for the afternoon. Winds will be from the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

Clouds will linger Saturday night with drizzle possible at times, but most of the night should be dry. Overnight lows will be in the middle 50s. with winds from the northeast at 3 to 7 mph.

Sunday will be a cloudy day as well with showers possible, mostly late in the day. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60s with winds from the east at 3 to 8 mph.

The best chance of rain is on Monday, so keep that in mind as you make Trick or Treat plans. It will be a close call, but rain should be on its way out of the area by 6 p.m. when the kids hit the streets trick or treating. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.