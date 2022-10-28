Tantrum after $10 theft escalates into arrest of Aiken County man

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken County man was arrested on a range of charges after locking a woman in a bathroom and fleeing in a vehicle he stole from relatives, according to authorities.

The incident that got Dalton Jones, 26, in trouble started Wednesday morning in the 200 block of Colonial Court in Belvedere, according to deputies.

A woman told deputies she discovered Jones had copied her credit card information and used it without her consent to purchase an Apple Music subscription for $10.

When she confronted him, he denied the allegation and became enraged, preventing her from leaving by confining her in a bathroom against her will and turning on the shower to mask her calls for help as he berated her, according to deputies.

Once she finally got away and tried to flee in her car, he took her phone and punched dents in her car, deputies reported.

He then threatened to kill himself with a gun he had with him, then took his grandparents’ 2013 Honda Odyssey minivan without their consent, according to deputies.

Deputies eventually caught up with him late Wednesday afternoon in Graniteville, finding him with a small amount of aluminum foil containing what he told them could be fentanyl, plus a Glock 43X in the back set, according to authorities.

We was arrested and booked into Aiken County jail on charges of possession of narcotics, unlawful carrying of a pistol, domestic violence, kidnapping and grand larceny, according to jail records.

