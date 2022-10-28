Stacey Abrams makes campaign stop in Grovetown

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We are less than two weeks away from the midterm elections.

And both Governor Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams are trying to sway voters.

We were at Abram’s campaign, where she made a stop in Grovetown. She stopped by a shopping center on Horizon South Parkway, where supporters showed up.

Meanwhile, Kemp was in the Savannah area.

Soon, we’ll know the outcome of a rematch the entire country is watching. Kemp is pointing to his experience and his record.

“You look back and say who was fighting for me? Who was fighting for my pain? Who was fighting for my job to get my child back in the classroom? Who was standing up with our men and women in law enforcement,” asked Kemp?

In Grovetown, Thursday’s message: it’s time for a change.

“I’m running for governor because we have to have a governor who believes in every single Georgian from cradle all the way to career,” said Abrams.

Kemp spent a lot of time talking about the economy.

“She criticized me when I reopened small parts of our economy during the pandemic. When I was catching grief from her, I was listening to you all. I was listening to the barbers and cosmetologists to the folks that work in the restaurants. I was listening to people in the service center,” he said.

Abram’s said: “I’m running for governor because I intend to use our surplus to invest in our people, to restore free technical college in the state of Georgia, to ensure that if our children graduate from high school and want to go directly to work, they can earn while they learn by getting 20,000 apprenticeships in the state of Georgia.”

On education, both candidates agreed there is work to be done, but they have very different ideas about what that looks like.

“No matter who you are, you should still be able to see your way to college in Georgia. And I will make it so. I’m running because education is only part of the building blocks,” she said.

Kemp said: “The data at the time and the Trump Administration and the data right now, under the Biden Administration is the same data. It says our kids need to be in the classroom. Doesn’t say it’s gonna be easy.”

Safety, crime, and gun laws are other topics at the top of the list for voters.

“Georgians want to be safe in their community. I know this community prides itself on that. And I do too. And we’re in the fight with you all to do that. And as long as I’m your governor, you can count on me to stand with our men and women in law enforcement,” said Kemp.

Abrams said: “Guns are the number one killer of our children. We have the ninth-highest gun violence rate in the nation. And his answer is to weaken gun laws in the state of Georgia. I’m here to tell you, we can protect the Second Amendment and protect second graders at the exact same time.”

