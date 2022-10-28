Region 4 title on the line for North Augusta Yellow Jackets

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Things are heating up as the regular season comes to a close, while final playoff spots start to fill up.

Including North Augusta, who has the opportunity to win the class 4A region 4 championship against Midland Valley.

We have the latest on the Yellow Jackets in their pursuit of a region title.

The Yellow Jackets control their destiny, a win and the region championship is theirs. Midland Valley stands in their way, as they’re looking to stir up some trouble with a three-way tie.

North Augusta is confident they can beat anyone right now.

“We all trust each other. We’re all relying on each other to do each other’s jobs. And if we do that, I don’t think there is a team that can do anything to us,” said Senior Defensive Line Colyn Moore.

There’s confidence building in the Yellow Jackets locker room. Senior Receiver Taylon Washington says it wasn’t a pretty start.

“It didn’t start off the way we planned. We took everything one game at a time as Coach Quinn said,” he said.

Losing five of their first six games, Moore says what didn’t kill the team made them stronger.

“Obviously a battle-tested season. We’ve been through a lot of games, and a lot of hardships. We fought through every game,” said Moore.

A team that the Head Coach Matt Quinn says is unique by how they rely on the team as a whole, not individual players.

“We don’t have the star rankings. we don’t have the scholarship offers. We don’t have any of those big town names. We have a team that fights for each other and works hard for each other and gets after it every single day,” said Quinn.

Quinn says, going into gameday, he likes where everything stands.

“Weeks ago, if you told me we’d be standing right here with a chance to win the region championship, at home on senior night, I’d say I’ll take that,” he said.

