Cops capture murder suspect in Beech Island; officer injured

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers converged on a portion of Storm Branch Road in the Beech Island area, where they captured a murder suspect late Friday afternoon.

Shots were fired during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

Abdullah said his agency was assisting the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at the scene in locating a suspect in case from across the Savannah River in Georgia.

The suspect was in custody by 6:20 p.m.

It’s unclear which murder case that is, but there have been a few recently, including one on Washington Road in which a potential suspect is still at-large .

Neighbors reported about 15 officers patrol cars from multiple agencies, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, in the 2100 block of Storm Branch Road beginning around 5 p.m. Friday.

The road was blocked by officers, according to neighbors.

Neighbors said two ambulances sped down the road around 5:40 p.m.

The incident comes amid an outbreak of deadly shootings and other violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring.

As the largest city in the region, Augusta has been hit especially hard, but communities large and small have been affected by the outbreak that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since mid-April .

