Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Cops capture murder suspect in Beech Island; officer injured

Aiken County Sheriff's Office
Aiken County Sheriff's Office(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll nears 50

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Law enforcement officers converged on a portion of Storm Branch Road in the Beech Island area, where they captured a murder suspect late Friday afternoon.

Shots were fired during the confrontation, and an officer suffered minor injuries, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Eric Abdullah said.

Abdullah said his agency was assisting the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at the scene in locating a suspect in case from across the Savannah River in Georgia.

The suspect was in custody by 6:20 p.m.

It’s unclear which murder case that is, but there have been a few recently, including one on Washington Road in which a potential suspect is still at-large.

Neighbors reported about 15 officers patrol cars from multiple agencies, including the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, in the 2100 block of Storm Branch Road beginning around 5 p.m. Friday.

CRIME | Edgefield deputies prepare for active shooter situations

The road was blocked by officers, according to neighbors.

Neighbors said two ambulances sped down the road around 5:40 p.m.

The incident comes amid an outbreak of deadly shootings and other violent crime that’s been sweeping the CSRA since spring.

As the largest city in the region, Augusta has been hit especially hard, but communities large and small have been affected by the outbreak that’s claimed nearly 50 lives since mid-April.

CRIME | Tantrum after $10 theft escalates into arrest of Aiken County man

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
Kelila Smith
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Cross Creek High School
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
From left: Lavarious Rich and Derrious Williams
2 men wanted in separate child molestation cases

Latest News

Halloween weekend kicks off across the river region
Halloween weekend kicks off across the river region
Chalet North Court North Augusta
2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know
2 shooting in same North Augusta neighborhood, weeks apart
2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know
Day 3 of Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee festival
Day 3 of Jack-o-Lantern Jubilee festival
BeReal
What the Tech: ‘BeReal’ app promotes real interactions