McCormick County schools go on lockdown after online threat

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The McCormick County School District is on lockdown after a threat made on social media.

The threat mentioned the middle and high school, but all three schools were placed into a modified lockdown. No one will be able to enter or exit the building.

An update from the McCormick County School District says they have determined the threats are not credible.

However, the schools will still remain on lockdown.

Heightened security will be in place throughout the say to ensure the safety of the students and staff.

