Kroc Center expanding with fun family event

By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Salvation Army is holding a large, free family-friendly event on Saturday.

The entire event is from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. with different acts and shows.

Starting the event will be a Trunk-or-Treat from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be booths from Fort Gordon, Richmond County, and even Firetrucks for kids.

Following Trunk-or-Treat, the Atlanta Air Elite Dunkers will be holding shows at 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Master Illusionist, Harris III, will be hosting two shows at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., including small and large tricks.

For more information, visit the Augusta Kroc Center’s Facebook page or augustakroc.org.

