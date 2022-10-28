Helping women of color get diagnosis, treatment for breast cancer

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Breast Cancer Awareness Month is coming to a close, and local organizations are helping women get access to the resources and care they need year-round.

Studies show breast cancer can disproportionately impact women of color. We talked to a survivor who explains some of the barriers that stopped her from getting an earlier diagnosis.

“I was just working. I was putting it off. I was like ‘oh, it’s just a little rash. Oh, it’s nothing to be worried about.’ It was certainly something I needed to be worried about,” said Co-chair Reduce your Risk, breast cancer survivor Angela Prince.

Prince was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer, and it spread to her lymph nodes and lungs.

“For women of color in our area, we have a 43 percent higher chance of getting the aggressive type of cancer that I had, and we die faster, and we’re diagnosed younger,” she said.

She teamed up with Reduce your Risk, a local organization working to help change these statistics by providing screenings.

LisaAnn Wheeler is a patient advocate. She said, “It’s the number one killer of women of color breast cancer, and you know early detection saves lives.”

Doctors at Augusta University say Augusta has some of the highest mortality rates for breast cancer in the country, but early detection is key.

Dr. Michelle Lee, radiology staff at Augusta University said: “If we’re able to catch them at stage 0 or stage 1, their chance of survival is nearly 100 percent with the proper treatment.”

Lee says women should be screened once a year. Sometimes cost, and lack of insurance can be a barrier, but Reduce your Risk is working to change that.

Wheeler said: “Women who are low income and without insurance come 200 percent of the federal poverty level or below, can come in, complete physical exam, mammogram referral, at no cost to them.”

Anyone interested in receiving services through Reduce your Risk can call or reach out to them on social media. Augusta University Health also offers programs to help people get access to screenings.

