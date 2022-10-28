Submit Photos/Videos
Halloween weekend kicks off across the river region

By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Grovetown’s Parks and Rec Department is holding a Trunk or Treat event at Liberty Park.

It starts at 6 p.m. and will go on until 9 p.m.

Also, kids in Aiken County had a chance to stop by the Visitors Center with their costumes. The event ran all day from 11 a.m. and wrapped up around 4 p.m.

For other local events, click HERE.

Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee returns after 2 years in North Augusta

“We have some crafts, some cookies as well, some coloring pages,” said Lindsey Busbee, Aiken County Visitor Center Assistant. “Also, we invite people to come in so they can see what we’re about and grab some visitor information if they have any family in town.”

Organizers say they had a good turnout. If you missed this event, there is another Trunk or Treat Saturday afternoon at Citizens Park. It starts at 3 p.m.

Helping women of color get diagnosis, treatment for breast cancer
Augusta Vet Center offers services for CSRA Veterans.
Veterans Groups, Programs and Resources
Yellow Jackets in their pursuit of a region championship
Halloween weekend kicks off across the river region