Final defendants plead guilty in Wilkes County drug-trafficking ring

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The last of 21 defendants in a Wilkes County-area drug trafficking conspiracy have now entered guilty pleas, according to federal prosecutors.

Timothy “TP” Derrick Pettus, 54, of Duluth, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine, cocaine and marijuana. Pettus’ plea represents the final determination of guilt for the 21 defendants indicted in July 2021 in USA v. Wynn et. al, dubbed Operation Wynner Storm.

Initiated by the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the operation targeted gang-related drug trafficking in the Wilkes, Lincoln and McDuffie County areas, culminating in a 51-count federal indictment. An additional 18 defendants were prosecuted on related state charges.

The two-year investigation began in September 2019 with information that the conspirators, led by Wilkes County residents Exjaben Demontaz Hardman, 43, and Calvin Terrill Wynn, 34, and others, were distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and other drugs using a network of street dealers.

After months of investigation and controlled purchases, agents conducted nearly 20 court-authorized searches and seized methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, drug sales paraphernalia, cash and illegally possessed firearms.

Hardman is serving a 135-month prison sentence and Wynn is serving a 66-month sentence after each pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, and to distribute, methamphetamine. Other defendants are serving sentences of up to 78 months on similar charges, while Pettus and five remaining defendants await sentencing.

Agencies investigating the case include the FBI; the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the U.S. Marshals Service and the U.S. Probation Office; the Georgia Bureau of Investigation; the Georgia Department of Community Supervision; the Georgia State Patrol; the Wilkes County Sheriff’s Office; the Taliaferro County Sheriff’s Office; the McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office; the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office; and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

