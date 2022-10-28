Submit Photos/Videos
Edgefield deputies prepare for active shooter situations

Edgefield County Sheriff's Office prepares and trains for active shooter situations.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022
EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office is teaming up with other local departments to train for active shooter situations.

According to the sheriff’s office, for the past three months, they have been conducting training scenarios that involve active shooters.

Edgefield deputies trained at Sweetwater Baptist Church, Jet Middle School, and Merriwether Elementary School, according to authorities.

The deputies also worked with Edgefield Emergency Medical Services to prepare their officers for traumatic situations.

