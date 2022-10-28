Early voting continues to set records across Georgia

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia voters continue to hit record-breaking turnout during early voting, according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

As of Friday morning, 1.25 million people have cast their ballot during early voting, with 111,316 showing up on Thursday.

That’s one out of every five registered voters.

Thursday’s total marks 23% above the 11th day of 2018 midterm early voting, according to Raffensperger.

Voters have begun to return mail-in ballots at a higher pace, and as of Friday, 132,758 ballots have been returned to county election offices. Raffensperger said 850 ballots have been rejected statewide, with some being accepted following ballot curing procedures.

Richmond County

In Richmond County, 2,306 people voted early in person on Thursday, bringing the total so far to 12,807.

Despite the high rate of early voting across the state, Richmond County in the second-lowest county on voter turnout so far , according to Raffensperger.

Early voting continues this weekend and next week. Here are the hours and locations:

Augusta-Richmond County Municipal Building: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Henry H. Brigham Community Center, 3463 Golden Camp Road: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Robert Howard Community Center/Diamond Lakes, 103 Diamond Lakes Way: : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Warren Road Community Center, 300 Warren Road: : 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Columbia County

Columbia County saw 1,671 early in-person voters on Thursday for a total of 18,943 so far.

Early voting continues in Columbia County at these times and locations:

Building G-3, 610 Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Former Euchee Creek Library, 5907 Euchee Creek Drive, Grovetown: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

