Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis.
The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Officials urge people to bring in old or unused medication to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a way to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.
Here’s a look at some of the locations across the CSRA that are participating:
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office
- Sheriff’s Office Sub-Station- 650 Ronald Reagan Dr., Evans
- Kroger, 435 Lewiston Road, Grovetown
Grovetown Police Department
- CVS, 869 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown
- Walgreens, 898 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
- Crawford and Breazeale Drug Store, 125 S. Washington St., Lincolnton
- Bell Grocery Store, 110 North Peachtree St., Lincolnton
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office
- CVS, 1520 Walton Way, Augusta
- CVS, 2902 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta
Thomson Police Department
- Police station, 309 Main St., Thomson
Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Warren Public Safety, 169 Georgia Highway 80 North, Warrenton
