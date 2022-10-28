Dispose of unused meds this weekend at these sites

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several counties in the area are joining a national initiative, Prescription Take Back Day, to bring awareness to citizens of the opioid crisis.

The U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration, encourages local sheriff’s offices and members of the public to participate in National Prescription Take Back Day, on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

BY THE NUMBERS According to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 107,000 people in the U.S. died as the result of a drug overdose last year. That’s one person every five minutes.

Officials urge people to bring in old or unused medication to remove unneeded medications from their homes as a way to prevent medication misuse and opioid addiction.

Here’s a look at some of the locations across the CSRA that are participating:

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office

Sheriff’s Office Sub-Station- 650 Ronald Reagan Dr., Evans

Kroger, 435 Lewiston Road, Grovetown

Grovetown Police Department

CVS, 869 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown

Walgreens, 898 Horizon South Parkway, Grovetown

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

Crawford and Breazeale Drug Store, 125 S. Washington St., Lincolnton

Bell Grocery Store, 110 North Peachtree St., Lincolnton

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

CVS, 1520 Walton Way, Augusta

CVS, 2902 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta

Thomson Police Department

Police station, 309 Main St., Thomson

Warren County Sheriff’s Office

Warren Public Safety, 169 Georgia Highway 80 North, Warrenton

