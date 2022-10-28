Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying dry through Saturday. More rain possible Sunday into Monday.
This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies becoming mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be seasonal and drop to near 50 by early Friday. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

More clouds start to move back into the region Friday. Morning lows Friday will be in the low 50s and highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Staying dry Friday evening for high school football games and Halloween events with temps in the 60s.

Saturday looks dry, but mostly cloudy skies will be overhead. Morning lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be near 70. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. An area of low pressure will move through the Southeast Sunday into Monday and bring a better chance for showers. It doesn’t look like an all-day washout Sunday, but rain chances will be on and off, mainly afternoon and Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be cooler near 70.

A few showers could linger into Monday morning, but most of the rain should clear out for trick-or-treating Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Monday evening will be in the 60s. Dry again Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
Kelila Smith
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Cross Creek High School
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
Daquelvin Brighthop
Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping

Latest News

10/27 Riley's 11 PM Forecast
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale
High School Football
Weekend Cool Down, Few Showers Sunday
10/27 Riley's 4 PM Forecast
10/27 Riley's 4 PM Forecast
Rain Chances
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong