Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More clouds start to move back into the region this evening, but staying dry for high school football games and Halloween events with temps in the 60s and 50s after sunset. Overnight lows will be mild tonight and stay in the mid-50s. Winds will be light out of the northeast.

Saturday looks mostly dry, but cloudy skies will be overhead. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled, but keep outdoor plans. Morning lows will be in the mid-50s and highs will be in the upper 60s. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

An area of low pressure will move through the Southeast late Sunday into Monday and bring a slight chance for showers. It doesn’t look like an all-day washout Sunday, but a spotty shower can’t be ruled out, mainly afternoon and Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be cooler than average near 70. Winds will be out of the east-northeast 5-10 mph.

A few showers will linger into Monday, but most of the rain should clear out for trick-or-treating Monday evening. Temperatures Monday evening will be in the 60s. Dry again Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

