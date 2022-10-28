Columbia Co. school leaders hold gang, drug prevention meeting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia General Assembly is now calling gangs in the Peach State a crisis.

Thursday, Columbia County schools held a town hall so parents and students could ask questions and hear from experts in the field.

One of those is a school resource officer, who’s head of the Columbia County Gang Intelligence Division, Christopher Orlando.

“If you think it’s not happening in your area, you’re wrong. You’re going to hear in my presentation tonight. In a hundred fifty-nine counties in Georgia, only three didn’t respond. Didn’t report any gang activity. It’s everywhere,” said Orlando.

There were only a handful of parents there, but they plan to host these at different schools, and they’re hoping the participation grows as parents get involved and ask questions.

They admit this isn’t a huge problem in Columbia County, but they do have active cases, and it’s a problem trending up across the state.

