Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

City of North Augusta opens new fire station

By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of North Augusta and the Department of Public Safety opens a new fire station on Friday.

According to the department, the new station is located on Martintown Road and Observatory Avenue and will start the ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

MORE | Edgefield deputies prepare for active shooter situations

Citizens are invited to join the ceremony and tour the station until 5 p.m.

The department states that this new location will help the team offer faster fire responses to neighborhoods in that part of North Augusta.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
Kelila Smith
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Cross Creek High School
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
From left: Lavarious Rich and Derrious Williams
2 men wanted in separate child molestation cases

Latest News

Dalton Jones
Tantrum after $10 theft escalates into arrest of Aiken County man
Former President Barack Obama heads to a voting machine to cast his ballot at an early vote...
With Ga. visit, Obama gets a midterm do-over to help boost Democrats
Edgefield County Sheriff's Office prepares and trains for active shooter situations.
Edgefield deputies prepare for active shooter situations
Early voting
Early voting continues to set records across Georgia