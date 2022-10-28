City of North Augusta opens new fire station

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The City of North Augusta and the Department of Public Safety opens a new fire station on Friday.

According to the department, the new station is located on Martintown Road and Observatory Avenue and will start the ribbon cutting ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

Citizens are invited to join the ceremony and tour the station until 5 p.m.

The department states that this new location will help the team offer faster fire responses to neighborhoods in that part of North Augusta.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.