Breaking down additional statewide constitutional amendment questions

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Early voting in South Carolina is underway and if you’ve already cast your vote, you may have noticed two additional statewide questions on your ballot.

There are two questions under the ‘Statewide Constitutional Amendment questions’ included in ballots across the state.

The first question talks about the General Reserve fund. That’s a fund that is used to cover year-end operating budget deficits when the state cannot fully fund its expenditures in a fiscal year.

It reads, “Must Section 36 (A), Article III of the Constitution of this State, relating to the General Reserve Fund, be amended so as to provide that the General Reserve Fund of five percent of general fund revenue of that latest completed fiscal year must be increased each year by one-half of one percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year until it equals seven percent of such revenues?”

According to the South Carolina Election Commission, a ‘Yes’ vote increases the amount of money the state government must keep in the General Reserve, or ‘Rainy Day,’ Fund from five percent of the previous year’s revenue to seven percent of the previous year’s revenue.

The second additional question on the ballot focuses on the Capital Reserve fund. This type of fund is used to replenish the general reserve fund when the GRF is used to cover a year-end shortfall in the state’s collections.

It reads, “Must Section 36 (A), Article III of the Constitution of this State be amended so as to provide that the Capital Reserve Fund of two percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year be increased to three percent of the general fund revenue of the latest completed fiscal year and to provide that the first use of the Capital Reserve Fund must be to offset midyear budget reductions?”

The South Carolina Election Commission says a ‘Yes’ vote for this ballot question will increase the amount of money state government must allot to the Capital Reserve Fund, or the ‘reserve and capital improvements fund,’ from two percent of the previous year’s revenue to three percent of the previous year’s revenue. It will also require that the Capital Reserve Fund’s first priority is to offset midyear budget cuts at state agencies.

Isaac Cramer, the Executive Director of Charleston County Board of Elections, said he suggests voters read the text ahead of time in order to be prepared for when they vote.

But they will have explanation sheets available on site, as well.

“While you’re in line, you can ask for your sample ballot. You can go to the poll manager at the check-in table or the clerk of the location, our clerks are the lead poll managers, and say ‘hey, I have a question about the constitutional issues on the ballot, can I see the sample ballot,’ and you can see that and read it right then,” Cramer said.

Remember, early voting ends one week from Friday and election day is on November 8th.

