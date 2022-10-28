Adventist Christian School host first cooking competition

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Adventist Christian School and the Augusta’s Women’s Club have partnered together to host the first ACS Chopped Cooking Competition.

The competition will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Adventist Christian School.

The event is to help get kids into the kitchen and make better food choices.

Rules of the competition include submitting healthy, vegetarian recipes that have no more than 10 ingredients. Participants will then have 30 minutes to prepare their dish and present their dish to judges.

The event is open to the public. There is also be a recipe book on sale for five dollars.

Adventist Christian School also has a neon color run in December, which is open to the public as well.

For more information, visit acsaugusta.com.

