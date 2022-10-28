Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Adventist Christian School host first cooking competition

By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Adventist Christian School and the Augusta’s Women’s Club have partnered together to host the first ACS Chopped Cooking Competition.

The competition will be held Sunday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Adventist Christian School.

The event is to help get kids into the kitchen and make better food choices.

Rules of the competition include submitting healthy, vegetarian recipes that have no more than 10 ingredients. Participants will then have 30 minutes to prepare their dish and present their dish to judges.

The event is open to the public. There is also be a recipe book on sale for five dollars.

Adventist Christian School also has a neon color run in December, which is open to the public as well.

For more information, visit acsaugusta.com.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
Kelila Smith
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Cross Creek High School
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown
From left: Lavarious Rich and Derrious Williams
2 men wanted in separate child molestation cases

Latest News

Edgefield County Sheriff's Office prepares and trains for active shooter situations.
Edgefield deputies prepare for active shooter situations
Early voting
Early voting continues to set records across Georgia
Family-friendly shows at the Kroc Center
Kroc Center expanding with fun family event
5th Street Marina
6th annual Holiday Market comes to 5th Street Marina
Bridge Builder Community is a helping hand for those aging out of foster care