6th annual Holiday Market comes to 5th Street Marina

By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Fifth Street Marina’s Sixth Annual Holiday Market is set to start on Sunday in downtown Augusta.

The market is held every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. from October 30 to December 18.

It is family and dog friendly. There will be multiple vendors from food trucks to shopping.

Along with vendors, the Patriot Boat Tours will be available. Jo Nash and Robert Reed will be singing holiday favorites. Two Dudes and A Boat Kayaks will be available for renting. The Fifth Street Pedestrian Bridge will also be open.

Visitors should expect to see health and wellness items, woodworks, plants, and jewelry being sold.

If anyone is interested in becoming a vendor, email marketatthemarina@gmail.com for an application and information packet.

