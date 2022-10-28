Submit Photos/Videos
4 school districts across region win funds to buy electric buses

Electric school buses could be picking up Montgomery students in the near future.
Electric school buses could be picking up Montgomery students in the near future.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several school districts across the region will share in millions of dollars of grants from the Environmental Protection Agency to buy electric school buses.

Across Georgia, 15 school districts will be getting $50 million from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law for 149 electric buses. Among those districts is the one in Wilkes County, which will be getting $2.3 million.

In South Carolina, 16 districts will share nearly $59 million to buy more than 148 so-called clean school buses. In our region, those districts include Barnwell 45, which will get nearly $2 million; McCormick County, which will get nearly $1.6 million; and Orangeburg County, which will get $6.32 million.

U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., said the grant money “will have a lasting impact on rural communities by providing students with reliable and climate-friendly transportation.”

South Carolina received the third-greatest allocation of all the states in this round of awards, he noted.

According to the Biden administration, the buses will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, save schools money and better protect children’s health. The investment will also drive demand for American-made batteries and vehicles, boost domestic manufacturing and create good-paying jobs, the administration said.

