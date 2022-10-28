2 shootings in same North Augusta neighborhood: What we know

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re continuing to dig into a recent shooting in North Augusta that startled a family when bullets flew into a home where three kids under the age of four were getting ready for bed.

That shooting happened just a few houses away from another shooting a couple of weeks earlier. No one was arrested then, and there’s still no suspect in this latest shooting.

We talked to a neighbor who says he’s concerned about the violence and wants to remain anonymous.

The neighbor tells us he called 911 on Oct. 10 after hearing gunshots and seeing a silver BMW flying down Knox Avenue with a flat tire.

Now that it’s happened a second time, they want answers from law enforcement.

“Whatever issues you had were isolated, or, you know, nothing, nothing like I’ve experienced in the last month,” they said.

On Oct. 10, the witness we spoke to was out to Kroger when he heard the shots fired at Chalet North Court and Bradleyville Road.

“It’s more crackling gunfire, not just what you would hear from you’ve heard individual shots all the time,” the witness said. “He blew the light at the top of the hill. I was on the phone with 911. They had already gotten calls, which was surprising because this happened in a very short period of time,” he said.

Reports show their call came in at 10:47 p.m., a car traveling at a high rate of speed with a flat tire.

“He went down, and he turned back across where Belvedere Clearwater comes into 25. He took a left at that light and went back in that neighborhood, comes back out, drives back into town,” said the witness.

When authorities pulled over the car, he told them his hand had been shot, and his vehicle had multiple bullet holes in it.

Law enforcement searched the vehicle. They found two unspent 9mm rounds and one unspent .45 caliber in the center console.

The victim stated he used to have a gun but no longer does.

Back at Chalet North Court, where the shooting happened, investigators found 21 spent shell casings. Ten of them were 40 calibers, seven were 9mm, and four were .45 caliber.

When the victim was pulled over, he told officials he was at a friend’s house on the 100 block of Chalet North Court. They went to the Sprint gas station at 9:30 p.m., and then he dropped her off.

Officials checked the cameras starting at 9 p.m. and never saw them or their car.

On Oct. 13, the victim agreed to come in for an interview the next day but never showed.

Unable to make contact with him on three separate occasions, law enforcement closed the case due to a lack of victim cooperation. The day before shots would ring out at the same location…15 days later.

Investigators found 22 9mm casings found again on that same street on Oct. 25, but the North Augusta Department of Public Safety says these cases are not related, and the victim from the first shooting is not a person of interest in either case.

