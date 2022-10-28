Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

2 men wanted in separate child molestation incidents in Richmond County

Derrious Williams and Lavarous Rich are wanted in separate child molestation incidents in...
Derrious Williams and Lavarous Rich are wanted in separate child molestation incidents in Richmond County.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for two men wanted in unrelated child molestation incidents.

Derrious Williams, 29, is wanted for child molestation that occurred on Aug. 22 off of the 3900 block of Deans Bridge Road, where he is known to be in the area.

Deputies describe him as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

Derrious Williams, 29.
Derrious Williams, 29.(WRDW)

Lavarous Rich, 21, is wanted for child molestation for an incident that occurred on Aug. 6. Deputies say Rich is known to frequent the area of Fox Den Drive off Wrightsboro Road.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Rich or Williams, contact Investigator Nancy Clark or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Lavarous Rich, 21.
Lavarous Rich, 21.(WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelila Smith
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
Mark Wahlberg
Mark Wahlberg’s Aiken gym gripe stirs up social media
Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood
Waynesboro fast-food tantrum
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
Cross Creek High School
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown

Latest News

New Georgia Project
New Georgia Project organization helps get voters to the polls
Georgia organization helps get people to the polls
Georgia organization helps get people to the polls
From left: Charlie Hannah, Larry Fryer
I-TEAM sits down with Richmond Co. District 2 school board candidates
Bridge Builder Community is a helping hand for those aging out of foster care