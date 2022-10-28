2 men wanted in separate child molestation incidents in Richmond County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are searching for two men wanted in unrelated child molestation incidents.

Derrious Williams, 29, is wanted for child molestation that occurred on Aug. 22 off of the 3900 block of Deans Bridge Road, where he is known to be in the area.

Deputies describe him as five feet seven inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds.

Derrious Williams, 29. (WRDW)

Lavarous Rich, 21, is wanted for child molestation for an incident that occurred on Aug. 6. Deputies say Rich is known to frequent the area of Fox Den Drive off Wrightsboro Road.

He is described as five feet 10 inches tall and weighing around 170 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Rich or Williams, contact Investigator Nancy Clark or any violent crimes investigator with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

Lavarous Rich, 21. (WRDW)

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.