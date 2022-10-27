‘This is really traumatizing’: Mom shares moments after bullets strike kid’s room

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tuesday night, shots rang out for the second time in two weeks on Chalet North Court.

The incident report says a man was shot in the chest, both arms, and his backside. No suspects have been arrested, and neighbors aren’t getting much sleep.

We spoke with a family who say bullets narrowly missed their children.

It was traumatizing for a lot of people in the Chalet North neighborhood, and a family has bullet holes to prove it.

Three kids under the age of four were home with their parents when bullets flew through the walls, some landing inches from their baby.

“My kid’s room got shot up. My kid’s room got shot up, like no one, whoever he was shooting at, they wasn’t in the air,” the mother said.

Cartoons were playing in the background as their kids were winding down for bed when gunshots rang out.

“Bullets flying past your face and stuff like that. You know? All these things. Nobody knows what’s going on. It’s breaking through walls and everything. So, they were scared. It was really scary,” she said.

The bullets started flying at 10:50 p.m., and her family hit the floor. The report shows the call for help came in at 10:53 p.m.

“He comes out. He was like their room is shot up, and I was just hoping, I don’t know what I was hoping. Was hoping that he was just saying something else. Just adrenaline, but it was really this hole all in their wall, and it’s going through walls into the other townhouses right next to me,” she said.

Her children’s lives flashed before her eyes as bullet holes hit their bedroom walls, nearly claiming the life of her youngest child.

“Bullets actually literally flew past my kids, seven months old. A bullet shot right where he was standing,” she said.

Officers report multiple gunshots coming from the exterior wall, near the beds, one near the closet, one through the door, and one that went through the next wall.

“Anybody else around in the area, like my kids could have been gone. The wounds in the wall were three inches away from them,” she said.

But the damage goes deeper than the drywall.

“My daughter. Poor thing. She just went around telling everybody ‘my room got shot up. My mommy’s car got shot up.’ That’s not what you want your daughter to go around saying. This is really traumatizing,” she said.

She believes she is in the middle of a fire meant for someone else.

“The neighbors actually said that it was we were caught in a crossfire but I feel like it shouldn’t have been a cross fire because y’all know we got three children in this house,” she said.

We found another shooting reported just 16 days ago, on the same street. We’ve asked public safety if those are related and we have not received a response.

