Suspicious package shuts down New Ellenton roadway for a time

NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whiskey Road was closed for a time near New Ellenton Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area to investigate a suspicious package by the side of the roadway,

Additional resources were called in to assist.

The package was found not to be a hazard, and the road had reopened by 3 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.