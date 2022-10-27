Suspicious package shuts down New Ellenton roadway for a time
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ELLENTON, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Whiskey Road was closed for a time near New Ellenton Middle School on Thursday afternoon.
Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the area to investigate a suspicious package by the side of the roadway,
Additional resources were called in to assist.
The package was found not to be a hazard, and the road had reopened by 3 p.m.
