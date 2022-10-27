Students prepare for S.C. State Marching Band Championships

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have been to a high school football game, you have probably seen the school’s band playing loud and proud in the stands.

They’ll have their time in the spotlight at the South Carolina State Marching Band Championships.

We visited them to see how they put together a show.

Lance Stockton is the director of bands at Silver Bluff High School. She said, “For three months, band is their life.”

Saxophone Player Queon Harmon said: Saxophone Player: “We come here a lot. We spend a lot of hours doing what we do,”

Since July, the Silver Spirit Band has spent a lot of time on the field.

Stockton said: “The students put in 100 plus hours during band camp alone, and then we put in roughly eight hours of practice a week, plus Friday night games, plus Saturday competitions.”

But they say it’s worth it.

Drum Major Ireland Mack said: “I really love it. It’s enjoyable. When you’re moving your arms that fast for seven minutes straight, it honestly becomes a lot, but I’ve gained so much strength from it.”

Sousaphone Player Caleb Hunt said: “It’s just really good to have something to look forward to.”

Color Guard Brenda Garrett said: “I like the expressiveness of it. I like how lyrical you can be with dancing.”

This band has won championships before and now they have a shot at another one.

Harmon said: “After winning something like that you only get pushed to want to do it again and again and again.”

Stockton said: “To see the kids really start from somewhere and not really know what they’re doing and how they do it, and then move into this final product and compete for a state championship, that’s a really rewarding process.”

Mack said: “It’s honestly kind of sentimental because it is the last performance. It’s definitely, like an emotional moment, but it’s such a special moment to be a part of.”

Percussion Sydney Newell said: “I hope we win obviously, but if we don’t win that’ll be okay, I’m just happy we were able to get that far.”

Silver Bluff will compete at Spring Valley High School on Saturday. North Augusta, Fox Creek, Strom Thurmond, and Saluda will be there too.

Barnwell, Williston-Elko and Ridge-Spring Monetta will compete at Westwood High School.

