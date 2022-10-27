Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard.

A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129.

Qualifying is only open to members of the Democratic Party, since the death of Howard resulted in there being no candidate for House District 129 on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

Howard, who died two weeks ago , was unopposed in seeking re-election.

Qualifying for the Georgia House District 129 special primary election will be held at the Democratic Party of Georgia, 501 Pulliam St., Suite 400, in Atlanta.

The dates and hours of qualifying will be Nov. 1 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Nov. 2, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., and Nov. 3, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. The qualifying fee is $400.

Nov. 21 will be the last day to register to vote for all people who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in the special election. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on Nov. 28.

