Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat

State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard
State Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Voting in Georgia: What you need to know ahead of election

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard.

A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129.

MORE | How to catch a bus to Augusta early voting locations

Qualifying is only open to members of the Democratic Party, since the death of Howard resulted in there being no candidate for House District 129 on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general election.

Howard, who died two weeks ago, was unopposed in seeking re-election.

Qualifying for the Georgia House District 129 special primary election will be held at the Democratic Party of Georgia, 501 Pulliam St., Suite 400, in Atlanta.

The dates and hours of qualifying will be Nov. 1 beginning at 9 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m. Nov. 2, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 5 p.m., and Nov. 3, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m. The qualifying fee is $400.

Nov. 21 will be the last day to register to vote for all people who are not registered to vote and who desire to vote in the special election. Advance in-person absentee voting will begin on Nov. 28.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood
Kelila Smith
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
Waynesboro fast-food tantrum
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
Daquelvin Brighthop
Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping
Cross Creek High School
Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown

Latest News

Marjorie Taylor Greene says yes. We asked school workers in her district how they felt.
Should school workers be armed? We asked Marjorie Taylor Greene’s district
Augusta Transit
How to catch a bus to Augusta early voting locations
Sen. Raphael Warnock campaigns in Augusta on Oct. 26, 2022.
Days before midterm election, Warnock campaigns in Augusta
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer