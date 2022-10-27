Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the 1600 block of Apple Valley in reference to shots fired on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals, and one person pulled a gun and fired shots.

As of now, there are no reported injuries.

Officials say this is an active investigation. Check WRDW.com for updates.

