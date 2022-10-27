Submit Photos/Videos
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence

Richmond County Sheriff's Office.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the 1600 block of Apple Valley in reference to shots fired on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.

According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals, and one person pulled a gun and fired shots.

MORE | Shootings, homicide rates increasing since 2014 in Augusta

As of now, there are no reported injuries.

Officials say this is an active investigation. Check WRDW.com for updates.

