Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies responded to the 1600 block of Apple Valley in reference to shots fired on Wednesday around 6:30 p.m.
According to a spokesperson with the sheriff’s office, there was an altercation between several individuals, and one person pulled a gun and fired shots.
As of now, there are no reported injuries.
Officials say this is an active investigation. Check WRDW.com for updates.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.