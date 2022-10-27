Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A mother pleaded guilty in an attack on another woman at a Little Caesar’s that was captured in a viral video last year.

Brittany Kennedy pleaded guilty to kidnapping and criminal damage to property as well as battery and cruelty to children.

Judge Jesse Stone sentenced her to five years in prison followed by 10 years on probation.

District Attorney Jared William said the plea was the result of a negotiated resolution that the victim, Emily Broadwater, specifically requested.

“She stated she wished for the defendant to have the chance to get out of prison and be part of her children’s lives,” Wiliams said. “It showed incredible maturity and a heart of forgiveness.”

The scuffle at the Little Caesar’s at 3221 Wrightsboro Road apparently stemmed from a longstanding dispute between the women.

The victim stated that she had “been having issues with the suspect for a while now,” a deputy wrote in a report on the incident. In fact, Kennedy was a suspect in another incident involving the victim, the deputy wrote.

The victim stated she was a friend of the father of Kennedy’s child.

Surveillance video from around 4 p.m. May 17, 2021, showed the victim sitting in a chair of the Little Caesar’s lobby. Then Kennedy entered at 4:07 p.m. and confronted the victim, according to deputies.

Kennedy spoke to the victim for a few seconds, then grabbed her by the hair on the back of her head and pulled her out of the chair before throwing her to the floor, according to deputies. Kennedy also grabbed the victim by the hair again and dragged her across the lobby, a deputy wrote.

At this point, the victim was lying flat on her back. Kennedy then got on top of the victim and struck her in the face and head multiple times with a closed fist, according to the deputy.

Kennedy then grabbed the victim by the hair again and dragged her onto the sidewalk in front of the business.

Kennedy then stood over the victim and stomped on the victim’s head multiple times, causing the victim’s head to strike the concrete each time, according to the deputy.

Bystanders were able to get the victim away from Kennedy and bring her back inside of the business.

Kennedy then left in a Kia sedan.

The video that went viral was captured by cellphone separately from the surveillance video.

