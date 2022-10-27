Jud C. Hickey Center hosts 12th annual Music for Memories concert

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jud C. Hickey Center is hosting their 12th annual Music for Memories concert on November 2 at the Bell Auditorium.

The center is a non-profit that specializes in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. It is an adult day program that combats symptoms of Alzheimer’s by keeping their patients active.

November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The concert will be held from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

This years lineup will include Chris Lane, Ryan Hurd, Jameson Rogers, and Nike Moon. The opening act of the concert will be local artist Joe Stevenson.

General admission to the concert starts at 28 dollars.

To buy tickets, visit the Bell Auditorium website or aectix.com.

For more information about the event, call the Jud C Hickey Center at 706-738-5039 or visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.