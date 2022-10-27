Look inside Amazon site in Appling ahead of holiday season

APPLING, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holiday season is right around the corner, and many are trying to get ahead of the holiday shopping.

The Amazon sorting center is already preparing for the holiday rush.

There was a massive hiring fair Wednesday as Amazon increased its work staff.

We took a look inside the storage center to see how Amazon plans to deal with the quickly approaching holiday season.

Hundreds of employees are inside making sure those packages get into your hands safely.

Tucked in the back corner behind the Amazon fulfillment center, you’ll find what workers call the “middle mile” of the Amazon operation.

It’s where your packages come after the fulfillment center. It’s what they call peak season right before the holidays.

Already, 200 more people have been hired to handle the increase in orders.

New hires will start at Marissa Thurlow’s station.

“They will work hands-on in our simulation area, which is where they learn all of the developmental things for their positions here,” she said.

The next stop is inbound with the Operations Manager, Anthony Williams. It’s where the packages are unloaded from the fulfillment center.

“This is really the heartbeat of the operation. We unload anywhere from 80 to 90,000 packages a day, and we are unloading as early as 9:30 and as late as midnight,” said Williams.

Packages go down the conveyor belt, where the packages will be sorted. They’ll get wrapped up and sent to Manager Sherman Moore to be sent to the delivery service.

“I am going to be the final touch going out the building to make sure we get people their orders on time,” he said.

This entire operation is making sure small businesses and families get what they need during the holidays.

“We take very measure to make sure we’re committed to that and make sure it happens,” said Moore.

