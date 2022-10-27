How to catch a bus to Augusta early voting locations
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting is underway in Richmond County, and Augusta Transit is offering service to several polling locations.
Here’s the list of dates and locations:
Municipal building - 535 Telfair St.
Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta (no service on Sundays)
- Monday through Friday, Oct. 24-28: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday, Oct. 30 : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Robert Howard Community Center - 4335 Windsor Spring Road
- Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Henry H. Brigham Community Center - 2463 Golden Camp Road
Route 8 Orange Line/Barton Chapel (no service on Sundays)
Route 9 Red Line/Lumpkin Road (no service on Saturdays or Sundays)
- Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Warren Road Community Center – 300 Warren Road
Route 5 Green Line/Washington Road, half-mile walk (no service on Sundays)
- Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Click here to view Augusta Transit’s Election Day schedule for Nov. 8.
Augusta Transit buses accommodate persons with a disability who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. To find your nearest bus stop and which bus gets you to your polling station, call 706-821-1719.
Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.