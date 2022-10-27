How to catch a bus to Augusta early voting locations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Early voting is underway in Richmond County, and Augusta Transit is offering service to several polling locations.

Here’s the list of dates and locations:

Municipal building - 535 Telfair St.

Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta (no service on Sundays)

Monday through Friday, Oct. 24-28: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 30 : 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Robert Howard Community Center - 4335 Windsor Spring Road

Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Henry H. Brigham Community Center - 2463 Golden Camp Road

Route 8 Orange Line/Barton Chapel (no service on Sundays)

Route 9 Red Line/Lumpkin Road (no service on Saturdays or Sundays)

Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Warren Road Community Center – 300 Warren Road

Route 5 Green Line/Washington Road, half-mile walk (no service on Sundays)

Saturday, Oct. 29: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday through Friday, Oct. 31 to Nov. 4: 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Click here to view Augusta Transit’s Election Day schedule for Nov. 8.

Augusta Transit buses accommodate persons with a disability who require special accommodations under the Americans with Disabilities Act. To find your nearest bus stop and which bus gets you to your polling station, call 706-821-1719.

