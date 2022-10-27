Submit Photos/Videos
Halloween babies in Tallahassee Memorial Hospital’s NICU

TMH dresses up NICU babies to celebrate Halloween.
TMH dresses up NICU babies to celebrate Halloween.(TMH)
By Sabrina Bradley and Raghad Hamad
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial Hospital celebrates its annual Halloween tradition by dressing up NICU babies in adorable costumes.

TMH contains the only neonatal intensive care unit in the region and the only high-risk labor and delivery unit. TMH’s team works to make the NICU environment as comfortable as possible for families during these times.

One way to do so is to bring the fun to little kids and their parents by dressing them up to celebrate Halloween. This holiday festivity is one of the many ways the hospital works to make uncertain times less stressful for families.

TMH posted over 20 photos of babies in costumes on their Facebook page that you can check out.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

