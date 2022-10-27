Graham joins Walker on campaign trail, brushing off second abortion accusation

CUMMING, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Some Washington D.C. star power is joining Georgia’s Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Herschel Walker on the campaign trail Thursday, helping to energize supporters who don’t seem to be concerned about the abortion controversy that has loomed over Walker’s campaign in recent weeks.

At a 10:30 a.m. bus tour stop in Forsyth County, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham brushed off Tuesday’s allegation by a second woman claiming that Walker, a supporter of Georgia’s strict new abortion law, pressured her to have an abortion in 1993.

“All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los Angeles 13 days before an election, all you got going for you is the people of Georgia,” said Graham to loud applause. “If you’re sick and tired of the way conservatives are being treated, you’ve got a chance to end it here in Georgia.”

Walker didn’t specifically address the allegations.

“Let me tell you, they come after me today, they’re going to come after you tomorrow. But I can tell you right now, they can’t take me down because I’m a bad man,” Walker said, prompting laughter and applause. “God prepared me for this moment right here, and I’m ready to go.”

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas was supposed to join Walker and Graham at the rally in Cumming, but his flight was delayed. He is scheduled to join them Thursday afternoon in Monroe.

Walker faces incumbent Sen. Rafael Walker, a Democrat, on Nov. 8. Recent polls suggest it will be a tight race.

