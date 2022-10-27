Experts urge flu shots as virus surges across Georgia, South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a spike in flu cases across Georgia and South Carolina, and health experts are encouraging people to get the flu vaccine.

“Unfortunately, Georgia is being hit harder by the flu than any other state right now,” said Dr. Dianna Grant at Phoebe Putney Health System in Albany.

Flu cases have arrived earlier than we’ve seen in recent years, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.

“Every individual over the age of 6 months should get a flu vaccine – not just for their own protection, but to protect others around them who may be more vulnerable to the flu and its complications,” said Dr. Kathleen E. Toomey, commissioner of the department.

Georgia and South Carolina are both among five states plus the District of Columbia that are seeing what experts consider a “high” level of flu activity, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDC map showing flu activity across the U.S. (CDC)

Grant agreed vaccination is especially important for those at high risk of severe illness from the flu, including older people, pregnant women and those with underlying medical conditions.

The last severe flu season in Georgia was 2017-18, according to the health system. During that time, cases peaked in February. This October, experts pointed out, is already approaching that peak level from 2018.

In Augusta, flu numbers and respiratory syncytial virus numbers are on the rise, and both are earlier than expected, puzzling doctors.

Meanwhile, pediatric infectious diseases physician Dr. Ingrid Camelo says since the middle of October, COVID is at one of the lowest rates she’s seen.

Flu symptoms can vary from person to person, and can include fever, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

In addition to getting vaccinated, experts recommend these steps:

Frequently and thoroughly wash your hands with soap and warm water or else use alcohol-based sanitizing gels.

When you have to cough or sneeze, do it into the crook of your elbow or arm.

Avoid touching your face.

Stay home and keep away from common areas of your house if you’re sick.

