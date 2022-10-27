Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting near the old Regency Mall that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane.

On scene, deputies located Allester Williams, 22, who was suffering a gunshot wound to the right eye, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies also met with the suspect, who had been shot in the shoulder. The incident report states the suspect is 16 years old.

The suspect was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by private vehicle.

A camera on the building shows Williams in his car, and two males enter his vehicle. A few moments later, another Black male approaches the vehicle.

A report from deputies states there is a break in the recording because the camera is motion-activated. The next recording shows Williams falling out of his vehicle and firing a gun into the air. The Criminal Investigation Division was contacted.

The crime comes amid outbreak of violent crimes that’s claimed nearly 50 lives across the CSRA since spring .

