Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Details emerge on Augusta shooting that injured 1 person

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Remembering the victims: CSRA slaying surge’s toll nears 50

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’re getting new details on an Augusta shooting near the old Regency Mall that sent one person to a hospital about a week ago.

The shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Oct. 21 in the 2800 block of Thomas Lane.

MORE | Shootings, homicide rates increasing since 2014 in Augusta

On scene, deputies located Allester Williams, 22, who was suffering a gunshot wound to the right eye, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say deputies also met with the suspect, who had been shot in the shoulder. The incident report states the suspect is 16 years old.

The suspect was transported to Augusta University Medical Center by private vehicle.

MORE | Pair try to break into Augusta homes, putting school on lockdown

A camera on the building shows Williams in his car, and two males enter his vehicle. A few moments later, another Black male approaches the vehicle.

A report from deputies states there is a break in the recording because the camera is motion-activated. The next recording shows Williams falling out of his vehicle and firing a gun into the air. The Criminal Investigation Division was contacted.

The crime comes amid outbreak of violent crimes that’s claimed nearly 50 lives across the CSRA since spring.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood
Waynesboro fast-food tantrum
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
Stallings Island Middle School
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption
Leilani Simon
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
Daquelvin Brighthop
Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping

Latest News

MM
[FULL] Morning Mix- Music for Memories, Ensemble 4.1 Piano Windtet, and more!
Aiken gym owner responds to Mark Wahlberg's complaint
Aiken gym owner responds to Mark Wahlberg's complaint
MM
Austin Rhodes talks about the Creature Double Feature at the Columbia County Performing Arts Center
MM
Dr. Angela Morgan explains the Ensemble 4.1 Piano Windtet at Augusta University