Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams and nominee Jen Jordan campaign in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democratic Governor candidate, Stacey Abrams, and Attorney General nominee, Jen Jordan, will both be visiting Augusta to campaign, on Thursday.

Abrams will be in Grovetown today as a part of her ‘Let’s Get It Done’ bus tour at 3:30 p.m. located on Horizon South Parkway.

This will be the second time she goes against Governor Brian Kemp for Georgia Governor.

Throughout Abrams’s bus tour, she will travel the state to speak with Georgians about her vision for One Georgia and the opportunity that Georgia has to invest in the fundamentals: education, healthcare, housing, and the ability to earn a good living, whether you work for yourself or someone else.

Jordan, will also be visiting downtown at the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers on Reynold’s Street.

This will be for her one Georgia rally at 6 p.m., as she faces off against incumbent Chris Carr.

