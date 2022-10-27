Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Days before midterm election, Senator Warnock campaigns in Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Senator Raphael Warnock was campaigning in Augusta at the Henry Brigham Community Center on Golden Camp Road.

Warnock was encouraging people to get out, vote, and pray.

Raphael Warnock leading early votes, Herschel Walker has more election day support

“Vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and children. So Augusta, don’t forget to pray. Pray not just with your lips but with your legs. A vote is a kind of prayer. It is faith put into action,” he said.

Warnock is running against Republican Candidate Herschel Walker. Walker is facing another allegation that he paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion.

Attorney Gloria Allred held a news conference with the woman who has been identified as ‘Jane Doe’.

MORE | Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser

In a campaign stop in Georgia, Walker denied the allegations.

“I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain and continue to carry a lie along,” he said.

Allred says her client is coming out now because she believes the voters have a right to know.

Thursday, Democratic Candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams is expected to be in Grovetown as part of her campaign tour. Governor Brian Kemp is expected to be in Savannah.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Leilani Simon
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
Tyler Jones
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
Waynesboro fast-food tantrum
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood

Latest News

According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Both Republican Gov. Henry McMaster and former Democratic Congressman Joe Cunningham have...
SC candidates for Governor face off in only debate before November election
Debate between Warnock and Walker Friday night
Raphael Warnock leading early votes, Herschel Walker has more election day support
Question 2 on every Georgia ballot could amend the Georgia Constitution to allow for counties...
Know Before You Go: Reason behind Question 2 on the Georgia Ballot