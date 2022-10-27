Days before midterm election, Senator Warnock campaigns in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Wednesday, Senator Raphael Warnock was campaigning in Augusta at the Henry Brigham Community Center on Golden Camp Road.

Warnock was encouraging people to get out, vote, and pray.

“Vote is a kind of prayer for the world we desire for ourselves and children. So Augusta, don’t forget to pray. Pray not just with your lips but with your legs. A vote is a kind of prayer. It is faith put into action,” he said.

Warnock is running against Republican Candidate Herschel Walker. Walker is facing another allegation that he paid for a former girlfriend’s abortion.

Attorney Gloria Allred held a news conference with the woman who has been identified as ‘Jane Doe’.

In a campaign stop in Georgia, Walker denied the allegations.

“I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain and continue to carry a lie along,” he said.

Allred says her client is coming out now because she believes the voters have a right to know.

Thursday, Democratic Candidate for Governor Stacey Abrams is expected to be in Grovetown as part of her campaign tour. Governor Brian Kemp is expected to be in Savannah.

