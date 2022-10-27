Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Staying dry through Saturday. More rain possible Sunday into Monday.
By Tim Strong
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Skies will stay mostly clear this evening into tonight. Temperatures will be cooler tonight and drop to the upper 40s by early Thursday. Winds will be light out of the north overnight.

Sunny and fall-like weather returns Thursday with seasonal lows in the upper 40s and highs in the low to mid-70s. Winds will be out of the northeast Thursday between 5-10 mph and skies will be mostly sunny.

Clouds start to move back into the region Thursday night into Friday. Morning lows Friday will be in the low 50s and highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s under cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph.

Saturday looks dry, but partly to mostly cloudy skies will be overhead. Morning lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be in the low 70s. An area of low pressure will move out of the Gulf of Mexico Sunday into Monday and bring a better chance for showers Saturday night through Monday morning. It doesn’t look like an all day washout Sunday, but rain chances will be on and off. Highs Sunday will be cooler near 70.

A few showers could linger into Monday morning, but most of the rain should clear out for trick-or-treating Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Monday evening will be in the 60s and 50s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

