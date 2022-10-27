Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Mostly clear skies this evening will turn partly to mostly cloudy overnight. Temperatures will be seasonal overnight and drop to near 50 by early Friday. Winds will be light out of the northeast overnight.

More clouds start to move back into the region Friday. Morning lows Friday will be in the low 50s and highs will be cooler in the upper 60s and low 70s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be out of the northeast between 8-12 mph. Staying dry Friday evening for high school football games and Halloween events with temps in the 60s.

Staying dry Saturday evening, but showers possible late in the day Sunday. (WRDW)

Saturday looks dry, but mostly cloudy skies will be overhead. Morning lows will be in the low 50s and highs will be near 70. Winds will remain out of the northeast between 5-10 mph. An area of low pressure will move through the Southeast Sunday into Monday and bring a better chance for showers. It doesn’t look like an all-day washout Sunday, but rain chances will be on and off, mainly afternoon and Sunday night. Highs Sunday will be cooler near 70.

A few showers could linger into Monday morning, but most of the rain should clear out for trick-or-treating Monday afternoon and evening. Temperatures Monday evening will be in the 60s. Dry again Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 70s. Keep it here for updates during the week.

