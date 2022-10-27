Columbia County Performing Arts Center hosts Creature Double Feature
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Performing Arts Center is holding a Creature Double Feature event on Saturday.
The event will consist of two horror movies: the 1970′s House of Dark Shadows, rated PG, and the 1968 original Night of the Living Dead, rated R. There will be a Wacky Wayne’s fireworks intermission between the showing.
The event will be free and showings will start at 7 p.m.
There will also be costume contest and a guitar pull tickets give-away.
For more information, visit www.thecenterofcc.com.
