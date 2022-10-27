Breaking down SPLOST proposal on Columbia Co. ballot

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A big-ticket item on the ballot in Columbia County is the SPLOST package.

If approved, it would set aside money for several projects like parks, transportation, and more.

With many parks and projects throughout the county, leaders had to consider many variables as to what money went where. If the SPLOST gets approved, the county will continue to receive millions until 2028.

At Patriots Park, more than $9.5 million of SPLOST funds is on the table.

With the growth of Columbia County, they’re hoping to grow two more parks, with hopes to make all parks more accessible to all parts of the county.

“They don’t have to drive as far as the park is closer to them. So, we’re trying to get those types of services closer to the residents, so we’re looking for voids,” said Columbia County Manager Scott Johnson.

One of the new parks hopes to be a baseball/softball tournament complex.

“It’s been a project that’s been on our radar for many years. We have a lot of people in our community that play travel-type sports. The great thing about that is Columbia County residents want to travel as far to go to those types of tournaments to be able to host them here. But then the people that are coming in, that is an influx of tax dollars,” he said.

With travel teams coming in, Johnson says the park would pay for itself.

“Those people are staying in our hotels, eating in our restaurants, buying things in Columbia County stores, are actually participating in the SPLOST. Therefore they’re paying for the new park, and it’s less burden on our taxpayers,” said Johnson.

Being able to host smaller tournaments, the county has already seen the money come back.

“If you bring in 16 teams for a small tournament, and they all bring family members in, you know, we’ve got numbers in the hundreds of 1000s of dollars that were actually spent or left behind as a result of single tournaments,” said Johnson.

If the voters approve the current tax, it will continue until 2028. If the SPLOST gets voted against, the one percent sales tax will go away.

