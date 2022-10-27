Submit Photos/Videos
Body found wrapped in rug underneath deck, Ohio police say

Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of...
Authorities said they found a man's body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the back yard of the home.(WSAZ/Shannon Litton)
By Ryan Murphy and Debra Worley
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ/Gray News) – Police in Ohio charged a man accused of killing someone and trying to hide the evidence.

According to the Ironton Police Department, the Sanitation Department called authorities to report a man trying to throw away suspicious drugs.

Officers found bloody clothing in the bags when they arrived at the address reported and then did a wellness check at the home.

Upon investigation, authorities said they found a man’s body wrapped in a rug underneath a deck in the backyard of the home.

According to police, Kace Pleasant, 22, was charged with murder, failure to comply with an officer and tampering with evidence.

