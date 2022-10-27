Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University hosts the Ensemble 4.1 Piano Windtet

By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta University Department of Music will host the Ensemble 4.1 Piano Windtet, on Friday evening.

The program, An American in Paris, by George Gershwin, will show from 7:30-9:30 p.m., held in the Maxwell Theatre.

The only ‘Piano Windtet’, Ensemble 4.1, is a group of four wind soloists from German Orchestras and one pianist.

Dr. Angela Morgan, the university’s department of music chair, says, “A traditional quartet consists of a flute, an oboe, a clarinet, a bassoon, and a French horn. This unique group replaced the flute, with a piano. Each of them is a professional musician from Europe. They are known for their impeccable and energized stage presence. They are extremely connected and perfectly in unison.”

According to Dr. Morgan, the music department also has a jazz band, wind ensemble, choir, and orchestra.

For more information and ticket sales, go to Augusta University’s calendarMaxwell Theatre website, and the music department website. 

