Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken gym owner responds to Mark Wahlberg’s complaint

By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Mark Wahlberg was in the area over the weekend and wanted to work out.

Wahlberg went to what seemed like a 24-hour fitness center only to find it closed at 3 a.m.

As aa result, he blasted the gym on social media.

MORE | 8th Street businesses grumble about ongoing construction

He made the statement on Instagram, “This isn’t anytime fitness. It’s part-time, no-time fitness.”

The owner of the center tried to call Wahlberg to explain that the closest 24-hour gym is 30 minutes away from Aiken in Martinez.

Wahlberg’s representative said Wahlberg “didn’t want to hear it” and hung up.

Wahlberg’s team said they called earlier in the day to set up the workout and talked to someone with the name Ashley. But the owner states there isn’t an employee with that name, but rather Ashley is the name of the automated voice on the answering machine.

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood
Kelila Smith
Shots fired during altercation at Augusta residence
Waynesboro fast-food tantrum
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
Daquelvin Brighthop
Accused child killer arrested in North Augusta kidnapping
Stallings Island Middle School
Stallings Island student cuts classmate; Harlem High sees disruption

Latest News

The Ensemble 4.1 Piano Windtet will perform Friday night at the Maxwell Theatre.
Augusta University hosts the Ensemble 4.1 Piano Windtet
Brittany Kennedy
Mom faces prison time for attack at local Little Caesar’s
Creature Double Feature
Columbia County Performing Arts Center hosts Creature Double Feature
From left: Tumora Shantrice D’Antignac and Keyonce Zakhia Walker
2 of the 3 suspects arrested in Augusta car-to-car shooting