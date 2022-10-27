Aiken gym owner responds to Mark Wahlberg’s complaint

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Actor Mark Wahlberg was in the area over the weekend and wanted to work out.

Wahlberg went to what seemed like a 24-hour fitness center only to find it closed at 3 a.m.

As aa result, he blasted the gym on social media.

He made the statement on Instagram, “This isn’t anytime fitness. It’s part-time, no-time fitness.”

The owner of the center tried to call Wahlberg to explain that the closest 24-hour gym is 30 minutes away from Aiken in Martinez.

Wahlberg’s representative said Wahlberg “didn’t want to hear it” and hung up.

Wahlberg’s team said they called earlier in the day to set up the workout and talked to someone with the name Ashley. But the owner states there isn’t an employee with that name, but rather Ashley is the name of the automated voice on the answering machine.

