Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Suspended Georgia sheriff convicted of civil rights abuses

FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16, 2012. A federal jury on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges Hill, accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs.(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal jury has returned a guilty verdict on six of seven charges against a suspended Georgia sheriff accused of violating the constitutional rights of people in his custody by unnecessarily strapping them into restraint chairs.

Victor Hill had been suspended as Clayton County sheriff after his indictment last year.

Prosecutors said he had detainees strapped into restraint chairs for hours even though they posed no threat and complied with deputies’ instructions.

Defense attorneys asserted that Hill used the restraint chair legally to maintain order at the jail and didn’t overstep his lawful authority.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leilani Simon and her mother, Billie Howell.
Mother of missing child, the only suspect in the case, discusses harassment and the search for her son
Leilani Simon
Missing Ga. toddler’s mom on probation out of Burke County
Tyler Jones
Suspect arrested in gunfire at Captain D’s that was site of murder
Waynesboro fast-food tantrum
Man arrested over tantrum at Waynesboro fast-food drive-thru
Shooting on Chalet North Court in North Augusta, Oct. 25, 2022.
Kids nearly hit as bullets fly once again in N. Augusta neighborhood

Latest News

FILE - Herschel Walker, GOP candidate for the U.S. Senate for Georgia, speaks at a primary...
Herschel Walker faces abortion allegation from 2nd accuser
FILE - Kelli Ward, chair of the Arizona Republican Party, holds a news conference in Phoenix,...
Arizona GOP leader wins temporary halt to record turnover
FILE - Elon Musk speaks at the SATELLITE Conference and Exhibition on March 9, 2020, in...
Musk lugs sink into Twitter HQ as $44B deal deadline looms
Authorities say mail theft is once again on the rise.
Police say mail theft is on the rise; several mailboxes broken into in Las Vegas