Subject wanted for questioning in relation to murder case

Subject wanted for questioning
Subject wanted for questioning(wrdw)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2022 at 8:45 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An unknown black male is wanted for questioning only in reference to a Homicide, which occurred on the 2800 block of Peach Orchard Rd. on October 10th.

The subject is further described as wearing a brown Carhartt hooded jacket, a black ski mask and black pants.

The subject was additionally seen wearing black and white socks over the outside of his New Balance tennis shoes. This subject was riding a black bicycle described as having a white cross beam and a small luggage rack over the rear tire.

Any information concerning this subject, please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

