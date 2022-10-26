Stallings Island student cuts classmate with blade, district says

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Stallings Island Middle School student has been charged after cutting another student, according to the Columbia County School District.

The district said Wednesday that a teacher at the school on Blackstone Camp Road was alerted Wednesday that a student had a retractable breakaway blade before the first class.

Upon further investigation, it was discovered that the student intentionally used the blade to cut the hand of another student seated next to them, the district said.

No other students were injured or threatened, and the blade was confiscated by the teacher without further incident.

The administration was contacted and immediately responded to investigate.

The student was criminally charged by law enforcement and removed from the school campus. The student will also be held accountable according to the district’s code of conduct.

It happened just a couple of days after a student was has been charged with making a threat of violence against Evans Middle School. It was quickly discovered there was no danger to the school, but the student was charged.

On Thursday, a Grovetown Middle School teacher received a report from a student who overheard a threat. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the student who made the threat had no access to firearms, and has now been charged with terroristic threats. The student will be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said.

Richmond County schools has dealt with some similar situations recently.

On Wednesday, T.W. Josey High School went on lockdown for a time after a threat message was sent via Airdrop in the cafeteria. The campus was cleared and back to normal by 3:30 p.m.

Earlier in the week, Taveon E. Kennedy was arrested on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts as well as having a weapon on school grounds at Cross Creek High, according to authorities.

Oct. 19: At Glenn Hills High School, there was an altercation involving two students and as the incident was being addressed, one of the students was observed with a knife, school officials said.

Oct. 13, a Sue Reynolds Elementary student began making threats against the school while on a bus, school officials reported. No weapons were found and no students or staff were believed to be in danger.

Oct. 12: A student brought a small pocketknife to Wilkinsion Gardens Elementary in Richmond County and took it out to show other students during a fire drill. The teacher saw the item and immediately secured it.

